COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Colonie Police Department has announced plans to implement a new body camera program, pending approval by the Colonie Town Board. The program would begin a 5-year agreement between the Colonie Police Department and equipment provider Axon Enterprise. The program has been explored as a way to increase open transparency between the department and the community.

“Moving to body cameras for our police personnel works to protect our police and provide further transparency to our citizens,” said Colonie Town Supervisor Peter G. Crummey. “We began this initiative a year ago and I am pleased we have now brought it to fruition.”

The town board will make its call on the body camera program at its upcoming meeting on Thursday, April 20. Axon Enterprise will be responsible for the physical equipment, as well as its maintenance over time.

The program will be partially funded thanks to a grant from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services. Further grant support may be sought, with the town budget paying for what remains over the next five years.

“This program is long overdue and represents our continuing efforts to provide transparency into our operations, provide the best technology, training and practices for our officers, and protect the citizens we serve and the officers that honorably and professionally carry out their daily duties,” said Colonie Police Chief Michael D. Woods. “The Colonie Police Benevolent Association supported the Department’s efforts by actively participating in this process and assisting in the drafting of the policies and procedures that govern the use of the body-worn cameras by its members.”