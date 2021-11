Colonie PD is looking for this stolen trailer (source: Colonie PD)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen trailer. Police said it had New York State registration BL33830 when it was stolen.

(source: Colonie PD)

If you have any information, you can call the Colonie police at (518) 783-2754 Ext. 8420.