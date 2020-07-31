Colonie police recover second illegal handgun in under a week

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police say Julian Soto, 23, of Troy was arrested for possession of an illegal handgun. They say his is the 15th illegal handgun they’ve recovered in this year.

Just before 3 a.m. on Friday, police say an officer observed a blue 2016 Hyundai make several vehicle and traffic violations. He initiated a traffic stop, pulling over the car on Winners Circle by Metro Park Road. Soto was a passenger in the vehicle.

Police say he had a Phoenix Arms Raven .25 handgun loaded with six rounds. Soto does not have a pistol permit, but he does have an order of protection out of Rensselaer County that bans him from having firearms.

His was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. These charges are worth up to 22 years if he’s convicted, according to New York’s sentencing guidelines.

Besides Soto and the driver, three others were present in the car. Two minors, aged 13 and 14, were returned home.

This is the 15th illegal firearm recovered by the police department in 2020, and the second in less than a week

