Colonie Police make quick arrest, less than 12 hours after receiving report of burglary

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police made a quick arrest Thursday less than 12 hours after receiving a report of a burglary.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, police received a report that a stained glass window had been broken at the St. Pius X Church and School located at 23 Crumitie Road.

Once on scene, police discovered items had been stolen from an office, including some computer equipment, a cross, and a necklace.

By 4:30 p.m. , police arrested Dean Sullivan, 34, of Albany. He was charged with felony Burglary 3rd and Criminal Mischief 3rd, and misdemeanor Petit Larceny.

Police said they found the stolen items in his room.

After the initial investigation of the building, police took a report from a nearby resident whose car had been broken into through a smashed window. The resident reported nothing stolen from his car.

Sullivan is also expected to face additional charges for his alleged role in the car damage and attempted larceny.

Just before 3 p.m. Thursday, police arrested Luigino A. Franchini, 29, of Albany, as an accomplice in the burglary. Police said his role was to drive to the location. He also entered the building to help remove the computer equipment.

Franchini was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, and Petit Larceny.

He may also face additional charges for the criminal mischief and attempted larceny from a vehicle.

Sullivan was arraigned in Colonie Justice Court Wednesday night and sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility. Franchini was arraigned Thursday evening.