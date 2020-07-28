Colonie police make 14th illegal gun arrest in 2020

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Authorities say Joseph L. Williams, 42, of Albany was arrested on Saturday after they found drugs and a stolen handgun in his car during a traffic stop.

Colonie police say an officer pulled Williams over in his gray 2006 Honda on Wolf Road by Sand Creek Road after the officer saw the car make several vehicle and traffic violations. During the stop, police say they found 7.6 grams of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana, and an illegal, loaded 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun that was reported stolen in New Haven, Connecticut.

Joseph Williams mugshot. (Colonie Police Department)

Williams was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, plus some traffic violations. The felony charges could earn him as much as 62 years if he’s convicted, according to state sentencing guidelines.

This is the 14th arrest made by the Colonie Police Department for possession of an illegal firearm in 2020.

Joseph Williams gun. (Colonie Police Department)

