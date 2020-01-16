Colonie police looking to identify robbery suspects

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police are looking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in two different robbery cases that police believe are related.

The first case took place shortly after midnight Wednesday and involves a suspect demanding money while threatening to use a crowbar at a Mobil gas station on Troy-Schenectady Road.

Then, shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, another suspect attempted to rob a GameStop on Loudon Road with a crowbar.

Both suspects are believed to have gotten away in a black Volkswagon that was headed south on Loudon Road.

The Mobil robbery suspect is described as being of light skinned, 5’6”, and 155 pounds. It is unknown if the suspect is male or female. They were described as wearing a black jacket and hood, white scarf over their face, grey pants, tan boots, and black gloves.

The GameStop suspect is described as a white female in her 20s, 5’5”, 110 pounds, and wearing a black jacket with dark fur on the hood, blue pants, and black sneakers.

If you know who they are, call police at 518-783-2744 .