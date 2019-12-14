Colonie police looking for missing, endangered woman

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman, who is intellectually disabled, was reported missing in Latham.

Brittany Harrison was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday on Route 2 at the Cumberland Farms near the Salvation Army.

According to her sister, Brittany is intellectually disabled, has mental illness, and is unable to return home on her own. She is also vulnerable to abuse, her sister told NEWS10 ABC.

Police have checked the area where she was last seen, but they were not able to locate her.

Brittany is 23-years old. She was last seen wearing a gray coat, peach-colored hoodie, gray leggings, and snow boots with large gray laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Colonie police.