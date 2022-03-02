Tetreault drives a white Nissan Frontier, similar to this one. (Colonie Police)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon they are attempting to locate Daniel R. Tetreault after he did not show up to pick up his son from school. Tetreault’s family said this is not like him, and that they are concerned for his safety.

Tetreault is a white man, five foot five, weighing about 210 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be driving a white 2014 Nissan Frontier with New York registration 98177JP. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colonie Police Detective Office at (518) 783-2754.