Colonie Police looking for missing 77-year-old woman

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is searching for a 77-year-old woman whose car was found near Braintree Street in West Albany.

Police say Beverly Trombley’s car was found in the area of West Albany Pocket Park on Braintreet Street. It appeared to have been parked there since at least 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 1.

Trombley is a white female, approximately 5’8″ tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone with information should call the Albany County Sheriff’s office at (518) 765-2352 or the Colonie Police at (518) 783-2744.