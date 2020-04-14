Colonie Police investigate shots fired at home near Old Loudon Road, arrest resident of home for possessing illegal handgun

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police are investigating reports of a drive-by shooting Monday evening at a home on Old Loudon Road.

While no arrests have been made for the shots fired, an update was provided Tuesday morning with information on the possible vehicle and an arrest for an illegal handgun possessed by one of the residents of the home that was shot at.

Police said calls came in at around 6:25 p.m. Monday from residents near Old Loudon Road and Park Avenue. Minutes later residents at 119 Loudon Road called police to report a bullet had entered their home.

Police said the vehicle involved in the shooting is suspected to be a late model Ford Edge, silver or grey, with out of state plates. The plates may be from Massachusetts or a state that has similar plates.

Officers said they found three bullet homes inside the home where several adults and children reside. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police said they believe this incident is not random and that the house was targeted.

After police arrived at 119 Loudon Road, residents Shaquille and Joel Fowler left the home using one of their cars. When Shaquille Fowler, 25, returned to the home at 10:21 p.m., officers interviewed him and found he possessed a loaded and illegal Taurus Judge.45/.410 handgun.

He was arrested without incident because he was not allowed to legally own the gun. Police said the gun was loaded with two .45 rounds and three .410 shotgun rounds.

Shaquille Fowler was video arraigned on one count of criminal possession of a weapon and released to the supervision of probation with electronic monitoring

His brother, Joel Fowler has not yet been located, but Colonie Police wants to interview him about the shots fired at his residence.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2744.

