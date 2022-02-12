COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Shaker Middle School Backpack Program posted on Facebook Wednesday that they had used up their budget for the year. They had a full pantry at the time, but supplies were set to run out by the end of February- which would have put them in a tough situation.

Hearing of this, the Colonie Police Department joined forces with Supervisor Peter Crummey, members of the Town Hall and the Colonie EMS Department to hold a town-wide food drive. The drive was reportedly very successful, helping replenish the Backpack Program’s dwindling supply- the program saying Thursday, “Speechless & so very grateful!! We are so blessed to partner with our Colonie EMS & Colonie Police Dept!”







Photos courtesy Colonie Police Department (Facebook).

But the Colonie Police Department didn’t stop there. They were also able to donate 1500 COVID tests last week to the Capital City Rescue Mission, who was running low on supplies.

The mission, aside from testing, offers a free vaccination clinic, in partnership with the Health Department, offering first, second, and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J shots. They will be available at 259 S Pearl St. on February 15, and 22 from 11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. No appointment necessary.

Photo: Colonie Police Department.

The Shaker Middle School Backpack Program, although well supported through the Police Department’s efforts, is still in need of some food supplies. You can donate via their online Amazon Wishlist or by dropping off checks made out to the Shaker JH Food pantry in-person at the Middle School Office. Email staceyangell@ncolonie.org with any questions.