Colonie police asking for help to ID pedestrian hit by car

pedestrian ID

Police said this is the home page of the man’s phone (Colonie Police Department)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a pedestrian who was hit by a car. Police said the man is at Albany Medical Center with major trauma and has not regained consciousness.

Police said the man was struck by a car on the night of January 24 in front of the Dollar General on Central Avenue in Colonie. The man did not have any identification on him and investigators have not been able to interview him since he has not woken up yet.

If you have information to establish this man’s identity, you can call the Colonie Police Traffic Division at (518) 782-2620.

