Colonie police arrest Albany man for alleged armed robbery

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police say they arrested Johnta D. Turpin, 23, of Albany on Monday for an armed robbery that took place July 22 on Troy-Schenectady Road.

Three men reported that they were punched, hit in the face, and robbed at gunpoint at 430 Troy-Schenectady Road. Police say two attackers caused minor injuries before taking a 1997 Honda Accord, an Apple watch, air pods, a diamond pendant, and cash.

New York State Police arrested Turpin on July 24, after they allegedly caught him driving the stolen Honda.

Police say their investigation eventually tied Turpin to the initial robbery, but that the identity of his alleged accomplice remains unknown.

Turpin was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree grand larceny, and second-degree assault. If convicted for all three felonies, Turpin may face up to 21 years incarcerated, according to state sentencing guidelines.

Turpin is being held at Albany County Correctional Facility for violation parole, according to Colonie police.

