Colonie PD searching for 2 male subjects who may be armed

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is actively searching for two subjects in the Morris Road area.

Police said there was at least one shot fired from one of the subjects.

The first subject is described as a white male, shorter, thin and wearing a white tank top with long, black hair. The second subject is described as a black male in his 20s.

Police said one or both subjects may be armed and/or dangerous. Also, one or both may be injured and bleeding.

Residents should avoid the Albany Street/Morris Road/Kings Road area, and they should not approach either subject but rather call 911.

LATEST STORIES