The Colonie Police Traffic Safety Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject in regard to a traffic investigation. (Facebook/Colonie Police Department)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Traffic Safety Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject.

Police said they are looking to identify the person pictured in regard to a traffic investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (518) 783-2744 ext 8451.