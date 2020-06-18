Colonie Police mourn loss of retired K-9 that performed ‘countless demonstrations’

Breaking News
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police Department shared on Facebook that Vader, a tireless, hardworking dog and retired K-9 unit, passed from an illness.

K-9 Vader in 2013 with handler Officer Shaw

