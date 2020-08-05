Colonie PD looking for woman who may be in need of medical attention

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police need help locating a missing woman.
Police said 59-year-old Diane Parower was last seen around 12 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4 on Eberle Road in Colonie. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and athletic shorts.
Parower has schizophrenia and is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention.
She is described as being 5’6″ with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see her, you’re asked to either call 911 or Colonie police at (518) 783-2811.
