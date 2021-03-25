Colonie PD looking for endangered man

Gabriel Ojeda-Pousada (1)

Gabriel Ojeda-Pousada, 36, was last seen leaving a Colonie hotel on March 21. Police said there are concerns for his mental and physical welfare, and he may be in danger.

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is looking for a man they said may be in danger.

Gabriel Ojeda-Pousada, 36, was last seen leaving a Colonie hotel on March 21. Police said there are concerns for his mental and physical welfare, and he may be in danger.

Ojeda-Pousada is described as 5’8″ tall and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and multiple tattoos. He was last seen wearing a hooded Carhartt jacket with an orange safety vest.

He has been staying at various hotels in the Colonie area and is known to travel by bicycle.

If anyone knows where Ojeda-Pousada is located or has information that may lead to him, they are asked to call Colonie police at 518-783-2744.

