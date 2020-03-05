Colonie PD looking for answers in dancer’s death

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police are investigating the death of a woman who works as a dancer at Shenanigan’s Gentlemen’s Club.

Police said the 29-year-old woman was working on Sunday night when she became ill. Other dancers indicated she may have taken a substance while on her shift.

She was taken to her house by a bouncer.

The next morning, her boyfriend tried to wake her up but couldn’t, so he called 911. She was pronounced dead at Ellis Hospital on Monday.

Police have reviewed surveillance video, interviewed the boyfriend and coworkers, and determined she did not take anything without her knowledge.

Colonie police are urging anyone with information to call them.

