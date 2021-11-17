Colonie PD honors officers, civilians at awards ceremony

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department held a ceremony Wednesday recognizing officers who went above and beyond in the line of duty, including the son of a distinguished New York State trooper.

Officers and civilians from around the village of Colonie were honored with a multitude of awards for their service and their assistance with authorities. Police Chief Michael Woods said the awards give a much needed boost to morale for the department.

“It’s a big night for us, obviously, the hard work they do day in and day out,” he said.

Officer Conor Anson was among the recipients. He was awarded for his bravery during a traffic stop when he wrestled a gun away from a suspect.

Anson is the son of the late Trooper Michael Anson, who was part of the recovery efforts in the aftermath of 9/11. Trooper Anson died in 2018 of cancer because of his time at Ground Zero.