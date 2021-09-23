Colonie PD attempting to ID subject in larceny investigation

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department needs help identifying a subject.
Police are looking for the person captured on surveillance footage in regard to a larceny investigation.
If you have information, you’re asked call (518) 783-2754. Colonie Police Case # 21-037391 & 21-037392.
