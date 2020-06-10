Colonie offers an expedited process for outdoor dining permits

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Colonie is making things easier for local restaurants who are looking to add outdoor dining.

They are now offering an expedited process for temporary outdoor seating permits for locations that don’t already have the option.

With no fees involved, the town’s goal is to provide flexibility to shops while still complying with the New York State Department of Health.

For more information on permits, call 518-783-2885.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES