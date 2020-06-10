Colonie offers an expedited process for outdoor dining permits

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Colonie is making things easier for local restaurants who are looking to add outdoor dining.
They are now offering an expedited process for temporary outdoor seating permits for locations that don’t already have the option.
With no fees involved, the town’s goal is to provide flexibility to shops while still complying with the New York State Department of Health.
For more information on permits, call 518-783-2885.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Albany police searching for vulnerable adult
- George Floyd’s daughter offered full scholarship to Texas Southern University
- Voting during the coronavirus pandemic
- 2020 Altamont Fair canceled due to pandemic
- Water main break causes 30-day State of Emergency in New Baltimore