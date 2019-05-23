Colonie man pleads guilty to August 2018 salon stabbing

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Colonie man has now pleaded guilty to stabbing his wife in August 2018 at the Beauty & Bliss Spa on Central Avenue.

Thomas Caulfield, 52, pleaded guilty to the entire indictment returned against him including second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, aggravated criminal contempt, and criminal possession of a weapon.

On August 30, 2018, Caulfield, armed with a knife and metal knuckles, entered the Beauty & Bliss Spa around 4:30 p.m. and stabbed his wife, 49, in the abdomen. Officials say the victim’s injuries were serious and required intensive surgery. She was later admitted to the ICU.

Police said patrons and other employees were in the building and ran out to get help. They also caught the attention of two male passersby who were able to stop the attack, disarm the suspect, detain him until police arrived, and provided medical help to the victim. Caulfield was apprehended with self-inflicted wounds to his neck.

Caulfield faces a potential of up to 25 years to life in state prison when sentenced in July.