Colonie man dies after being pinned between vehicle, building

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Colonie man has died from injuries he sustained while being pinned between a Latham pharmacy and a vehicle.

Around 2:45 p.m. Friday, police were called to Loudon Road for a report of a man pinned against a building by a car. The car had already been moved when first responders arrived at the scene, but the man, identified as 45-year-old Dirome Williamson, of Colonie, was in cardiac arrest and died at the scene.

According to police, Williamson was driving the vehicle through the parking lot of the Caring Wellness Pharmacy when it became stuck on a small traffic island. He, and three other passengers, got out of the car in attempt to push it off the island.

Williamson moved behind the car, which then became unstuck and began to roll backwards down an incline. Williamson stumbled and was pinned between the car and the pharmacy, police said.

The passengers and witnesses were able to move the car before crews arrived at the scene.

No one else was injured, and the building was not damaged.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Colonie Police Traffic Division at (518) 782-2600.