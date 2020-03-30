Live Now
Colonie Golf Course to open with coronavirus protocols in place

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Golf Course will open Friday, April 3 with updated policies to protect golfers from coronavirus. The driving range will open on March 31.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the following policies are in place:

  • Clubhouse is closed/no public bathrooms
  • Tee times will extend to 16-minute interval
  • Players will not be paired to make foursomes. You will play with who you arrived with
  • Flagsticks, rakes, and ball washers will be removed
  • Holes will be modified so golfers do not need to reach in to pick up his/her golf ball. The hole will be raised
  • A ball is holed when it touches or strikes any part of the cup during a stroke
  • Bunkers are considered Ground Under Repair resulting in a free lift
  • Golf carts will not be available
  • Driving range dividers are installed 10 ft. apart
  • Driving range buckets will be sanitized after every use
  • Practice putting green will remain closed
  • Golfers must stay 6 feet away from others
  • Do not shake hands with playing partners
  • Do not share equipment with other players
  • Follow signage at course and directives from course staff
  • Observe all other social distancing practices

