Colonie Golf Course to open with coronavirus protocols in place

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Monday, after over 25 years in the making, Troy mayor Patrick Madden announced bidding has opened for phase one of the South Troy Industrial Road project. This phase of the project will include construction of 1.3 miles of new roads from the intersection of Main St. and Burden Ave., heading north to Monroe St. With the new roadway comes, sidewalks, signage, and the demolition of a vacant building next to the old Alamo dumpsite.

The new road section will veer to the east as it passes the New Penn building, angling over to the railroad tracks. From there it will follow along with the tracks heading north to Monroe St.