COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie has dedicated 41 acres for land conservation. The land will be protected and managed by the Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission.

The Albany Pine Bush Preserve is home to a variety of rare plants and animals, including the endangered Karner blue butterfly. With these additional acres, the Pine Bush Commission will be managing about 3,400 acres of protected land.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to conserve this land. With the collaboration between the Town of Colonie and the Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission, we can protect and manage the ecological features of the dedicated land. We can help provide critical corridors for wildlife, the protection of ponds, and the preservation of its unique plants,” said Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey.

While Colonie still owns this property located off of Cordell Road, the Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission will preserve and maintain the natural resources of the area.