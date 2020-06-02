Colonie declares civil emergency, implements curfew

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Town Supervisor Paula Mahan declared a civil emergency and emergency curfew in the town Monday night.
The orders will last from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said residents are urged to stay home and off the streets. There are currently no active protests, but police said they will be monitoring situations throughout the town.
