Colonie declares civil emergency, extends curfew

Local
Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Town Supervisor Paula Mahan declared a civil emergency and emergency curfew in the town Monday night. She extended the curfew to June 7th.

The curfew will be in place from 9 p.m. until 6 am. and no unnecessary travel is permitted during the time frame.

Police said residents are urged to stay home and off the streets. There are currently no active protests, but police said they will be monitoring situations throughout the town.

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

