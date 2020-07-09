Colonie Center to reopen Saturday morning

Local
Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Center said it will reopen Saturday morning.

The mall posted its temporary hours on Instagram Thursday evening.

The hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Entrances will be open at 10 a.m. for walking.

They also said they will be taking additional safety and sanitation precautions.

Visit the mall’s website for more information.

