Colonie Center to reopen Saturday morning

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Center said it will reopen Saturday morning.
The mall posted its temporary hours on Instagram Thursday evening.
The hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Entrances will be open at 10 a.m. for walking.
They also said they will be taking additional safety and sanitation precautions.
Visit the mall’s website for more information.
