Colonie Center to reopen Saturday morning

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Center said it will reopen Saturday morning.

The mall posted its temporary hours on Instagram Thursday evening.

The hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Entrances will be open at 10 a.m. for walking.

They also said they will be taking additional safety and sanitation precautions.

Visit the mall’s website for more information.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES