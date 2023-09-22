COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Center will be bustling with beauty retailers for the fourth annual COSMECON on Saturday, September 23. COMESCON is a day for attendees to explore the theme of beauty empowerment and learn about the ins and outs of makeup and foundation matching.

Beauty retailers, including Sephora, Ulta, Macy’s, and The Body Shop, will be handing out samples. Patrons can also partake in hair braiding stations, brow threading, photo booths, and speak with a Macy’s fashion stylist.

Attendees can visit the Cinnabon coffee and mini bun bar. P.F. Changs is providing cocktails and appetizers.

COSMECON will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Center and lower level. Patrons can purchase VIP tickets for $25, which include a VIP bag filled with top-tier products, ten raffle tickets, samples of beauty products, coupons for Center retailers, exclusive shopping vouchers, and more.

General admission tickets are free and include five raffle tickets and a sample bag. Raffle winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. in Center Court. Prizes include various beauty items from sponsors and retailers.

COSMECON is sponsored by Akira Medical Imaging + Wellness. All proceeds will benefit the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.