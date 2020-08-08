Officers stationed at Colonie Center after Saturday morning incident

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police Department has stationed officers at the Colonie Center mall after threats regarding an armed individual were received.

Officers responded to the mall at 10:53 a.m. after an anonymous 911 call claimed an armed individual was heading there. After officers met with mall management, a safety plan was put in place and officers have been stationed at the mall out of an bundance of caution.

Colonie Police Department have claimed in a statement that no lockdown was ever put in place, though some stores did close out of an abundance of caution. The mall is open at this time.

The origin and intent of the 911 call is currently being investigated by the Colonie Police Investigation Division.

LATEST STORIES