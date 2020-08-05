College Suites releases statement in response to abrupt decision to move tenants out

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After nearly two weeks, the parent company of College Suites at Hudson Valley has released a statement as to why they abruptly decided not to renew leases and to terminate any existing ones. Tenants were given less than 10 days notice, leaving many, including a number of students from Hudson Valley Community College, scrambling to find new housing.

Greg Eves, a spokesperson for College Suites at Hudson Valley, which is owned by HV Housing, LLC, an affiliate of the United Group, told NEWS10 ABC that due to the pandemic, occupancy was down roughly 60 percent as some of their HVCC student tenants were unable to commit to living in their apartments for the upcoming academic year. In a statement released by United Group, it said that reality left ownership contemplating a total shutdown of the housing complex.

That’s when Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute approached them with a request for a master lease of the facility to house some of their students as the university worked to de-densify their residence halls to allow for social distancing and a 2:1 bathroom ratio.

College Suites at Hudson Valley ultimately chose to enter into that agreement, issued notices of non-lease renewal and terminations to all of their remaining tenants, and cleared everyone out of the 268 beds by July 31 to make room for the incoming RPI students.

The statement issued by United Group refers to a Force Majeure clause, which “enables either the landlord OR the tenant to terminate the lease due to a variety of circumstances beyond the parties’ control – in this case being the pandemic.” Eves said some of the tenants that backed out of their leases referenced this clause as well.

Parents and mentors of the HVCC students who were forced to move out argue that this was not a “pandemic-related” issue, but rather a quick financial fix for College Suites.

“If they told us the pandemic made them have to kick some people out because they had to socially distance or they had to disinfect, that would really be because of the pandemic. They were really making a strictly financial decision to benefit their business,” said Donnamarie Vlieg. “It was a business arrangement and they were using RPI’s COVID reason to give themselves a COVID reason.”

She said it was not the responsibility of College Suites to make accommodations for RPI, and she questions whether the explanation from United Group will hold up in court.

“The students at HVCC get free legal counsel, so I am advising Gagan (a former College Suites tenant) to reach out to legal counsel and pursue action,” said Vlieg.

Attorney Lisa Richman with McDermott, Will, and Emery, LLC told NEWS10, “I can tell you that just having performance become more difficult, more expensive, or less profitable, typically speaking, are not reasons that allow you to avoid your performance.”

A spokesperson for the The State Attorney General’s Office said they are looking into the matter.

A spokesperson for Hudson Valley Community College said they are advising their affected students to apply for CARES Act and Hudson Valley Foundation Student Emergency Assistance Funds to help offset any costs associated with moving, making a deposit for a new apartment or related to financial hardship.

Eves said they chose to make the decision ahead of the semester rather than mid-semester to make it easier on their student tenants.

“We felt that would have been a more difficult situation for the students and their parents than canceling their lease now and helping them find alternative housing. We have had students thankfully accept the termination, and we have helped students find alternative housing,” said Eves.

Vlieg said College Suites was not helpful in finding new housing. She said they provided two options one in Troy and one in Schenectady, which is 35 minutes from the HVCC campus. The Troy location only had a few open spots, and she said she has still not heard back from them. They also do not provide busing to campus, and she said HVCC students who lived at College Suites did so because it was an affordable option within walking distance. College Suites also came furnished with beds and furniture, something they will now have to purchase, adding to unexpected expenses.

Full statement from United Group is below:

“College Suites at Hudson Valley, owned by HV Housing, LLC, an affiliate of the United Group, has enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with Hudson Valley Community College and its students – our residents – since the facility opened in 2017. Unfortunately, and unavoidably as a result of the pervasive pandemic that has affected all of us, a much smaller percentage of HVCC students were able to commit to residing at College Suites for the 2020-21 academic year and that reality left ownership contemplating the prospect of shutting down the facility before the semester even began or trying to commence operations with the possibility of shutting down the facility mid-semester. The United Group has also enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and its CityStation projects have housed RPI students for many years. When RPI recently approached the College Suites owner with a request for a master lease of the facility to enable RPI to house its students in a compliant environment under the pandemic restrictions, that prospect loomed as a mutually beneficial solution to the problems facing both parties. The United Group values its relationships with both HVCC and RPI and, in contemplating how to navigate these extremely difficult times, it weighed the effects of its decisions on both of its partners and, more importantly, the individual student residents of HVCC. It ultimately concluded that the best approach was to benefit the greatest number of students as possible and that goal could be accomplished by availing all of College Suites to RPI and taking all necessary steps to ensure that the smaller number of HVCC students who had leases for College Suites could find alternate housing with minimal inconvenience and negative consequences. Contrary to inaccurate media reports and misinterpretations of HV Housing’s notice to its prospective residents, no residents were evicted from College Suites. The HV Housing leases include a clause that enables either the landlord OR the tenant to terminate the lease due to a variety of circumstances beyond the parties’ control – in this case being the pandemic. As of mid-July, a number of students had already terminated their leases, and had sought and recovered their lease deposits based on the pandemic and their decision not to attend school or to seek other living situations. HV Housing honored their right to do so under the lease. Ultimately, when faced with this Hobson’s Choice, HV Housing concluded it was best to enter into an agreement with RPI which would ensure the financial viability of College Suites and, at the same time, enable the remaining HVCC student residents who had not terminated their leases to find alternate housing before the semester began. HV Housing partnered with HVCC to accomplish the goal of making sure all students found acceptable housing. The United Group is confident that HVCC will navigate the pandemic and stands ready to partner with HVCC going forward to provide safe, quality and affordable housing to enable the College to attract students to its campus for continued and greater success. At the same time, the United Group looks forward to furthering its valued relationship with RPI and cooperatively continuing to provide a living environment that enhances student life and academic success.”

