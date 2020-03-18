College of St. Rose picks interim president

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Marcia White has been named interim president at the College of Saint Rose. The college’s current president, Dr. Carolyn J. Stefanco, will be stepping down on June 30 after serving two terms.

White, an alumni and president of Marcia White Consulting, LLC, has been on the college’s Board of Trustees for 18 years. She’s also chaired its Trustees Affairs and Governance committees.

White is a former nurse, former press secretary to the majority in the New York State Senate, served as president/executive director of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and was awarded the Saint Rose’s A Community of Excellence award in 2016.

“The College of Saint Rose is so fortunate to have among its trustees a gifted and energetic leader with relevant experience in helping important institutions achieve growth and financial stability,’’ said Chair of the Saint Rose Board of Trustees, Jeffrey D. Stone. “Marcia White has a stellar record as a successful leader, manager, communicator, collaborator, strategist, and fund-raiser, developed over many years working at the top level of state government and in the private sector.”

“My responsibility as interim president will be to provide day-to-day leadership of the College so that a successful search for a successor to Dr. Stefanco can be conducted,” White said. My focus will be on inclusivity. I will reach out to the College community, including students, faculty, and administrators, to engage them in strategic conversations and to listen to what they are looking for in our next president.’’

The college said they expect the search for a new president to take between 12-18 months.



