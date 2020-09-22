College of Saint Rose celebrating 100th birthday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose turns 100 years old on Tuesday, and Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has declared it “Saint Rose Day” in honor of the school.

Founded as a Catholic women’s college in 1920 by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, Saint Rose had 19 students and nine faculty when it opened. Now, the college is independent and secular, with 4,000 coed undergraduate and graduate students, and over 500 employees.

In honor of the anniversary, the school launched a “Pass the Cake” challenge, inspired by TikTok and featuring students, alumni, and Saint Rose staff:

Saint Rose’s Founder’s Day event has transitioned to a virtual format, with a pre-recorded program set to broadcast musical performances and Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet discussing the school over its first for years.

Throughout the week, students will perform on-campus service projects like making recycled tote bags out of extra “Class of” Saint Rose T-shirts from the past. They’ll be on the Campus Green from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday making the totes for the RED Bookshelf, a nonprofit program providing free kids books throughout Albany,

On Wednesday, students will make dog toys for the Damien Center PAWS program from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the Campus Green, the large green space in the center of campus.

Students will be working to log 100 hours of community service between now and June, in line with the school’s founding tradition of “serving the dear neighbor.” More events celebrating the centennial will be held throughout the year, including a liturgy with the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in March and a centennial dinner in June.

