Collar City Guitars, parked car hit by bullets in Troy shooting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Collar City Guitars and a nearby parked car were both hit by bullets in a shooting in the area of 4th Street and Division Street Monday afternoon, Troy Police say. The shooting remains under investigation.

Troy Police say a male suspect on foot fired shots at a man on 4th street around 12:06 p.m. Monday. The victim hopped in a dark-colored sedan and fled. No injuries have been reported, but local hospitals have been put on alert.

When police arrived at the scene, both the suspect and victim were gone. The front window of Collar City Guitars and a nearby parked car were both hit by bullets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 518-270-4426.

