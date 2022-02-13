SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Cohoes Girls Varsity Basketball team was on its way back from Cobleskill Friday when their bus driver reportedly started swerving all over the road. New York State Police in Cobleskill pulled the bus over, and arrested 43-year-old Harry Olivier of Troy- leaving the girls stranded for nearly two hours until another bus driver was able to resume their route.

According to police, the first calls came in around 8:34 p.m. for an erratic school bus on I-88 in Schoharie. Upon arrival, state troopers gave Olivier a roadside sobriety test and soon after placed him under arrest for driving under the influence. Olivier was transported to State Police Cobleskill, where police say he blew a .06% on a breathalyzer- over the limit for the type of vehicle he was driving.

Olivier is being charged with three counts of driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law and eleven counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was issued appearance tickets and is due back in Schoharie Town Court on February 28.