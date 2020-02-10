Cohoes woman pleads guilty to reckless endangerment in apartment fire

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes woman accused of pouring gasoline on the floor of an apartment and trying to set it on fire in August 2019, pleaded guilty in Albany County Court on Monday. Shevaon Joslyn, 50, pleaded guilty to one felony count of first-degree reckless endangerment.

According to prosecutors, on August 12, 2019 Joslyn got into an argument with an acquaintance at their apartment on Main Street in Cohoes. Around 9:00 p.m. later that night, Joslyn returned to the apartment and began to douse the floor of the second-story apartment with gasoline. She then lit a piece of cardboard on fire and dropped it onto the floor before leaving. Luckily, the gasoline never caught on fire and no one was injured.

Joslyn faces two to six years in prison when sentenced in April.

