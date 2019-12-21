Cohoes-Waterford Elks Lodge puts together 120+ holiday meals for families in need

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A long year’s worth of planning paid off for the Cohoes-Waterford Elks Lodge. Volunteers spent Saturday packing more than $4,000 worth of food for this year’s holiday meal deliveries.

The event’s coordinator, Renee Bott, says the lodge wanted to put food and money donations, plus a $2,500 grant from the Elks National Foundation to good use.

“By doing a food drive, we’re able to help over 120 families in our community and it’s our way to reach out to as many families as we could,” Bott explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

Bott says a variety of community partnerships ensured every dollar went a long way.

“Monetary donations were made by our members, food donations were made by remembers, Stewart’s donated milk coupons, Mohawk Paper donated the boxes, Market 32 in Latham allowed me to shop by their weekly flyers. If an item like peanut butter was 10 for 10, they allowed me to purchase 150 of them,” she explains.

The Elks partnered with local food pantries and Spindle City Vineyard Church to find those families who could use an extra stressor checked off their list.

“We get a ton of cards afterwards thanking us for what we’ve done, phone calls from these people, you know for some of them it’s what gets them through the holidays,” says Elks member Paul Galarneau.

These volunteers say they’re happy to donate their time, food, and money to make sure no one goes hungry for the holidays.

“The community is where we live and the better we make our community, the more time we take to make our community better, the better off we all will be,” Galarneau says.

“When we deliver, I just like seeing the smiles on peoples faces and what it brings to them,” explains Jackson Felt who came to help his father, Elks member Harold Felt.

“They deserve our help, and that’s what the Elks do. We’re here to help the community, that’s why we do it, and if he sees it, that’s a good thing,” Harold says of bringing his son to volunteer.