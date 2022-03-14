COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes is set to host a candlelight vigil in support of Ukraine on Monday, March 14. The vigil is in front of City Hall at 97 Mohawk Street and begins at 7 p.m.

The public is invited to join Mayor Bill Keeler, area leaders in the Ukrainian religious and civic community, and other elected officials and leaders to show support for the people of Ukraine and the Ukrainian-American community in the Capital Region. Those in attendance should bring their own candle or light.

“The worsening human tragedy we are seeing in Ukraine is gut-wrenching for all, particularly Ukrainian-Americans in our community. At a historic time like this, we cannot be silent. It is important that we come together to publicly show we stand with the people of Ukraine, and against what is being done to their country. They and their families are in our thoughts and prayers,” said Mayor Keeler.

On March 8, officials raised the Ukraine flag above the entrance of Cohoes City Hall. The vigil is being organized by St. Peter & Paul’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Cohoes, St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Watervliet, St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Troy, the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America Capital Region Chapter, and the Ukrainian American Citizen’s Club of Cohoes.