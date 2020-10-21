Cohoes swears in three new officers during virtual ceremony

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three new police officers were welcomed to the force in Cohoes during a swearing in ceremony that was streamed live on Facebook.

The event was held Wednesday morning at Cohoes Music Hall. Patrol officers Matthew Gibbins, Mark Sheehan and Alex Lebuis officially became new members of the force.

Mayor Bill Keeler and Fire Chief Joseph Fahd also promoted Robert Johnson to Lieutenant and Jason Geary to Captain in the Cohoes Fire Department.

