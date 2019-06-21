Cohoes selling old street signs in online auction

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Cohoes announced it is selling old street signs in an online auction.

The city says there have been more than 700 decommissioned signs that have been replaced over the past two years that will be available in the auction.

Each sign will be posted for seven days are only available through the auction process and cannot be pre-purchased.

According to the city, the minimum bid is $10, with bidding continuing in increments of $2.

The first auction group will start at 9 a.m. on July 2 with additional signs added each week thereafter.

Visit this website for more information and to place your bids.