Cohoes sees budget shortfall; to furlough staff, cancel contracts

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler announced some fuloughs of city staff and other measures being taken to help save money lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor said, with a 20 percent reduction in state aid and a 27 percent reduction in sales tax revenue, the city will not be filling seven currently vacant city jobs.

Some other reductions include furloughing some part-time and full-time staff for up to three months and canceling the current contract of the company that manages the Cohoes City Music Hall and the Park Playhouse.

