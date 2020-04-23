Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Cohoes sees budget shortfall; to furlough staff, cancel contracts

Local
Posted: / Updated:

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler announced some fuloughs of city staff and other measures being taken to help save money lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor said, with a 20 percent reduction in state aid and a 27 percent reduction in sales tax revenue, the city will not be filling seven currently vacant city jobs.

Some other reductions include furloughing some part-time and full-time staff for up to three months and canceling the current contract of the company that manages the Cohoes City Music Hall and the Park Playhouse.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak