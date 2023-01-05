COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes receiving much needed funding to move along with renovations for the Cohoes Music Hall and Visitor’s Center.

The city received a $500,000 grant to go towards resolving water damage to the stone mansard roof, something the city said is an urgent need.

The city recently completed a building condition survey to help guide this project along with several others.

“We’re ready to get started,” Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler said. “We’ve said from the beginning the music hall is a gem in need of polish so with this $500,000 we are ready to start polishing this gem.”

The project is set to be completed in 2024, aligning with the 150th anniversary of the building’s opening.