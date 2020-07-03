Cohoes restaurant gets creative with new way of dining

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many local restaurants are implementing new procedures when it comes to indoor dining. 

Cafe’ Monocle in Cohoes is one of those locations that have gotten creative. The restaurant has adopted contactless dining at the tip of your fingers. 

To place an order at the cafe, all you have to do is open the camera on your phone and point it towards a QR code. In addition to the system, they’ve also added disposable menus for those who are more traditional.

