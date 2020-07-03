COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many local restaurants are implementing new procedures when it comes to indoor dining.
Cafe’ Monocle in Cohoes is one of those locations that have gotten creative. The restaurant has adopted contactless dining at the tip of your fingers.
To place an order at the cafe, all you have to do is open the camera on your phone and point it towards a QR code. In addition to the system, they’ve also added disposable menus for those who are more traditional.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Cohoes restaurant gets creative with new way of dining
- Walk across the Hudson
- DPH confirms season’s first EEE positive mosquito sample collected in Massachusetts
- Skidmore College’s fall 2020 plan
- Albany police, city leaders cracking down on fireworks while also working to stop the violence