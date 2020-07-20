Cohoes reports $1M+ revenue gap due to pandemic shortfalls

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes announced on Monday that the city is facing a financial crisis brought about by the coronavirus, having lost over $1 million in revenues.

Sales tax revenue is down by $400,000 when compared to 2019, a loss of about 25% in the second quarter of the fiscal year. Typically, sales tax revenue accounts for 27.5% of the city’s entire budget.

“This dramatic drop in second-quarter sales tax revenue is not a surprise, but it is a stark reminder of the dire fiscal crisis we are facing.” Bill Keeler

Mayor of Cohoes

According to City Comptroller Michael Durocher, there is no reason to think the downward trend will correct itself, considering third-quarter sales tax revenue is already down about 17% in New York. “We have to assume and plan for additional loss of sales tax revenue in the final two quarters of the fiscal year,” Durocher says, “along with declines in state and federal funding.”

Cohoes is also losing 20% of state aid, or $550,000. According to Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, New York withheld nearly $76 million in aid to local governments in June.

Cohoes also lost money through halted construction projects, which reduced licensing fees and costs associated with applying for permits.

The city is reviewing its budget line-by-line. “Filling a $1-million plus revenue gap will require difficult decisions across the board,” Keeler said. Salaries, benefits, and other personnel expenses make up 75% of the city’s expenses. Two furloughed employees have since been laid off, and staffing vacancies may not be filled at all.

“We cannot bank on dollars arriving from Washington,” Durocher says. “I have only seen something like this once [in more than 20 years], following the 2008 Recession, and it took more than two years to begin to recover,” Durocher said.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES