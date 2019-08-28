Cohoes promotes firefighters after long wait

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes has moved forward with promotions for firefighters in the city. This after the promotions were held off by previous city leaders.

Many crediting acting mayor Chris Briggs for taking quick action after filling the office. Some in the city say they’re not sure why the promotions hadn’t happened before, but union leaders say it was because of some unrealistic requests.

Briggs has vowed to be more than just a placeholder in the position until the new administration takes office in January.