Cohoes Police need help finding missing woman

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes Police need help locating 28-year-old Amber M. Edmonds, who is reported missing.

Amber is a white woman who was last seen on Saturday, August 1 in Troy. She is 5 foot, 3 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

Police say they don’t think there was any foul play involved with Amber’s disappearance.

If you or someone you know has information on Amber’s whereabouts, contact the Cohoes Police Department at (518) 237-5333 or call the detectives at (518) 233-2146.

