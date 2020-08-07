Cohoes Police need help finding missing woman

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Amber M. Edmonds

Amber M. Edmonds. (Cohoes Police)

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes Police need help locating 28-year-old Amber M. Edmonds, who is reported missing.

Amber is a white woman who was last seen on Saturday, August 1 in Troy. She is 5 foot, 3 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

Police say they don’t think there was any foul play involved with Amber’s disappearance.

If you or someone you know has information on Amber’s whereabouts, contact the Cohoes Police Department at (518) 237-5333 or call the detectives at (518) 233-2146.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga