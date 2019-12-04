Cohoes PD arrests Cohoes man in connection with infant’s “suspicious” death

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Police Department has arrested a Cohoes man on charges of manslaughter and assault in connection with the suspicious death of his six-week-old infant son.

Cohoes Police arrested 38-year-old Anthony Ojeda following a joint investigation with New York State Police into the six-week-old infant’s death. Officials have not provided the identity of the infant, due to his age.

Police say they interviewed Ojeda in connection with an investigation into the infant’s “suspicious” death. They say Ojeda made several admissions to police during the interview regarding incidents involving the child.

Ojeda was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with an incident on December 3 and second-degree assault for an earlier incident in November 2019. He was arraigned and remanded to Albany County Jail on $100,000 bail. More charges may be pending

Anyone with information regarding the incidents should contact the Cohoes Detective Burear at 518-233-2146.