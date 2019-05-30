Cohoes mayoral candidates square off in debate

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was standing room only in Cohoes on Wednesday as the four men who want to be mayor squared off in their first debate.

Education, growth and character stood at the forefront of the debate.

“Support the school district to bring city sponsor college prep and trade transition programs to our high school students,” candidate Steve Napier offered.

“Focus on the neglected infrastructure,” candidate Bill Keeler said. “I will invest in our historic anchor buildings, city hall, the library.”

“A private sector that partners with municipalities and government agencies across New York State helping upgrade and update our infrastructure,” candidate Peter Frangie said.

“I will fix the problems that you have brought to my attention,” current mayor Shawn Morse said. “Like building a downtown and building a downtown we have done.”

Mayor Morse’s federal indictment was brought up throughout the evening.

“It’s about experience; it’s about leadership; it is about integrity,” Frangie said.

“I’m not quitting because somebody says I should quit,” he said. “You know when I’ll quit? I’ll quit when I’m ready.”

“The city needs to send a clear message,” Keeler said. “The Capital District is looking at us. Is this the face of Cohoes?”

Some voters in attendance said they will continue to side with the mayor while others said they need to hear more before making their final decision.

Another debate is scheduled for June 3, and voting will take place on June 25.