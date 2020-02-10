Weather Tools

Cohoes mayor delivers first State of the City address

Local
COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler gave his first ever State of the City address on Monday.

Keeler spoke about solutions to neglected infrastructure, civil services problems, and how to make the city more environmentally friendly.

